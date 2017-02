HOUSTON (WHDH) — Tom Brady’s biggest fans are ready to cheer on their favorite player in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

Gisele Bundchen posted a photo in which she, Brady’s mom Galynn, their daughter Vivian and many others, are wearing shirts that read “Brady’s Ladies.”

The shirts have the patented TB12 logo on the back.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)