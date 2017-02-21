Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey is worth a fortune, Houston police say

HOUSTON (WHDH) - The jersey worn by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI was reported stolen following his team’s thrilling comeback victory, and it’s worth a small fortune, according to the Houston Police Department.

In a recently released police report, the department valued Brady’s jersey at an eye-popping $500,000.

A suspect has not been identified by instigators as the mysterious disappearance continues to prove baffling.

Brady reported the jersey missing from New England’s locker room shortly after the game on Feb. 5, police said.

The crime for the theft is punishable by a first-degree felony charge, according to the report.

View a copy of the police report (click to enlarge) below.

