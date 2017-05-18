Braintree Board of Health meeting to review Motel 6 license

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - The Braintree Board of Health is meeting Thursday night to review a motel license.

This comes after a police officer was shot at that Motel 6.

Braintree’s mayor is directing the Board of Health to hold the meeting, which could result in the motel losing it’s license.

Earlier this month, Officer Donald Delaney was shot in the face, after trying to serve the suspect a warrant.

He is expected to recover.

Officers later found the suspect dead in the motel room.

