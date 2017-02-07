Braintree mall shooting suspect facing several charges

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - The man who is accused of firing a gun inside South Shore Plaza is now formally facing several charges.

24-year-old Michael Spence was arraigned in Braintree court Monday.

He is being held on$75,000 cash bail.

Police said Spence opened fire inside of Macy’s Friday night, sending shoppers running, sparking a lock down and forcing the swat team to swarm the mall.

Investigators say the shooting was gang related.

