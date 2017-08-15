Braintree officers honored for response to incident at local motel

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — Five Braintree police officers were honored Tuesday night for their response to an incident earlier this year at a local motel.

The officers responded to a Motel 6 back in May where a barricaded suspect opened fire. One of the officers, Donald Delaney, was shot in the face. The suspect was eventually shot and killed inside.

“The community came through in a very positive way and I really believe lifted Officer Delaney with prayers and comfort and that’s continued to this day,” said Braintree Mayor Joseph Sullivan.

Delaney and his fellow officers chose not to speak publicly but Delaney’s family thanked the city and police department for their support.

