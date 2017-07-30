Braintree Police: Fatal car crash after driver slammed into pole Sunday morning

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Braintree Police said one person is dead after a car slammed into a pole on Plain Street early Sunday morning.

The pole appeared to have ripped through the roof and passenger side of the car.

Officials said two other people in the car were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on current condition of those passengers.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

No names have been released.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)