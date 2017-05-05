Braintree Police officer shot at Motel 6; suspect barricaded

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - The Braintree Fire Department confirmed Friday night they are responding to reports of a police officer shot.

The shooting happened at the Motel 6 on Union Street. Braintree’s mayor said they are still figuring out what is happening. Sources told 7News that a subject is barricaded at the motel and there have been no arrests yet. A woman whose friend is at the motel told 7News that her friend heard three gunshots fired.

Sources told 7News the police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He has been taken to Boston Medical Center.

7News has a crew on the way and will have more information as this story develops.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)