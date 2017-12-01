Braintree Police searching for suspicious vehicle that approached teen

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Braintree Police are asking for assistance in locating a vehicle after a teen reported a suspicious incident Thursday.

According to Braintree school officials, a teen reported to police that he was approached by a driver while walking home from a bus stop Thursday afternoon.

According to the report, the teen was on Forest Street, a newer-model gray 4-door sedan pulled up, driven by an older-looking white man with gray hair. It’s estimated the driver was between 50-60 years old.

The driver reportedly asked the teen if he needed a ride. The teen said no, at which point the man yelled at the boy to “get in the car.”

The driver waited for a moment, then drove away toward Holbrook Street.

Anyone who remembers seeing the vehicle, at around 2:45 p.m., is asked to contact Braintree Police.

