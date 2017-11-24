BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Braintree are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing endangered 18-year-old woman.

Ivy Diamond Koulis, 18, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the area of the South Shore Plaza.

Police described Koulis as an 18-year-old black female, five-foot-two-inches, with brown or black hair and brown eyes. Police say she has noticeable scars on her left forearm and wears nose rings.

Koulis, according to police, was last seen wearing dark gray yoga pants, a light gray sweatshirt with a zipper in the front, an olive green bomber jacket and a black wool hat.

Authorities say Koulis is reportedly diabetic and has severe mental health issues. She is prescribed medication for both, and she did not take the medication with her.

Koulis has been reported missing in the past, and she was found near Atlantic Avenue in Boston in Nov. 2016. Police said she was on her way to South Station. She has ties to Canton and New York City, but has been to Boston and the South Station area before.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts has been asked to contact Braintree Police at 781-794-8601.

.@BraintreePolice looking for your help to find this missing/endangered teen, Ivy Koulis #7news pic.twitter.com/Lx8nADLkR1 — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) November 24, 2017

