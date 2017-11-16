Brandeis University to offer Plan B in vending machine on-campus

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Emergency contraceptive Plan B will soon be available to students at Brandeis University in a vending machine.

Student organizers said they plan to have the health and wellness vending machine in use by the end of the school year. To fund the machine, the student organization is using a grant from Planned Parenthood.

If a student is in need, they can currently get Plan B from the health center. This vending machine will be accessible to students 24 hours a day.

Student organizers said the machine will also offer menstrual products, pregnancy tests and Advil.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)