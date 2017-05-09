Brandin Cooks excited to join Patriots offense

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Fans down in New Orleans love their Saints, but newly-acquired Brandin Cooks is learning that here in New England, the passion for sports is much greater.

The wide receiver, who came to the Patriots in a trade earlier this offseason, found out first-hand when he wound up on the video board at a recent Celtics game and was given a loud applause.

“It just seems like the sports history here is amazing. From baseball, to hockey, to football,” Cooks said. When I was in the Garden, I always dreamed of that. It was a great atmosphere, but not only a great atmosphere, but a dream come true, as well.”

In three seasons with the Saints, Cooks caught 215 passes for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns. The 23-year-old speedster joins an already loaded Patriots offense.

“I’m excited to join a group like this, you know. To come here, and do my job, and do what I have to do to help this receiving corps be better,” Cooks said. “To help the offense, that’s what it’s all about.”

