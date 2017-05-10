Brave dog chases black bear away from home

BURBANK, Calif. (WHDH) — A family’s pooch was recently caught on camera chasing a black bear away after it wandered into the backyard of a Southern California home to take a swim.

The dog apparently took exception with the bear’s decision to trespass in the Burbank yard and it bravely confronted the much larger adversary.

Video taken from above shows the dog engage the bear in a stare down before darting after it.

The bear ran from the dog and retreated into the woods.

Neither the dog or bear were harmed during the unusual exchange.

