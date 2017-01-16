Breakfast gathering highlights Boston observance of MLK Day

BOSTON (AP) — Elected officials along with community and religious leaders have gathered for the 47th Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast in Boston.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and Democratic U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey were among those who spoke at the event.

The officials invoked the memory of King and the civil rights movement, and said the country still faces challenges in the struggle for racial and economic equality.

Monday’s event at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center is the oldest of its kind in the nation. Organizers say the event is a celebration of King’s vision for peace and justice, and a call for completing the civil rights leader’s unfinished agenda.

College scholarships are also awarded to several Boston schools students.

