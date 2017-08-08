Breakthrough ALS drug now available in the United States

BOSTON (WHDH) — A new drug for patients living with ALS is now available to those with the disease in the United States.

The drug, Radicava, is the first FDA-approved treatment for ALS in more than 20 years. The drug is adminstered to adult patients through an IV and officials said it slows down the process in which ALS patients lose physical functions over time.

Pete Frates’ mother Nancy Frates told 7News they have started the paperwork so he can go on Radicava. While the drug is aimed at helping people newly diagnosed, Frates and his family are hopeful it can help him as well.

“When you look at him, you don’t think it can take anything else away from him but internally it’s still taking from his body,” said Nancy Frates.

Nancy Frates said she feels confident in the company that launched the groundbreaking treatment and she was even invited to speak to the launch team in Virginia last week.

“I’m hopeful that we’re going to see that this is a drug that will be built upon,” said Nancy Frates.

