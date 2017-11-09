(WHDH) — A new study suggests that breast cancer has a high chance of coming back, even after being successfully treated.

The study found that breast cancer often reappears 20 years after the original diagnosis.

The risk was highest for women that had tumors on four or more lymph nodes.

Research suggests ten years of hormone therapy may be more effective in preventing reoccurrence.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)