BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of cases in Massachusetts could be affected after a new report pointed out some breathalyzer issues.

According to the report, the Office of Alcohol Testing withheld important documents from defense attorneys in drunk driving cases.

Officials said the documents included information on how breathalyzers are calibrated.

State Police said they will implement recommendations from the report.

