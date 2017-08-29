Brewery stops canning beer to provide water for Hurricane Harvey victims

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (WSVN) — Anheuser-Busch Brewery stopped canning beers this week in order to package drinking water for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Fox 5 reports the company’s Georgia facility paused production to provide more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water, which will then be sent to Red Cross shelters and distributed by volunteers.

“Throughout the year, we periodically pause beer production at our Cartersville, Georgia brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water so we are ready to help out communities across the country in times of crisis. Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations,” Brewmaster Sarah Schilling said in a statement.

In the past few years, the plant has canned water for flooding victims in Texas and Oklahoma, victims of Hurricane Matthew along the Florida and Georgia coasts, firefighters working wildfires in Washington state, and those devastated by Hurricane Sandy.

Anheuser-Busch has a long history of canning water in the wake of natural disasters. The company also provided water in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, which devastated South Florida 25 years ago this week.

