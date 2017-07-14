Bridal shop closes down suddenly, leaving women without dresses

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Future brides in North Attleboro are having a dress dilemma as a popular bridal salon suddenly shut it’s doors nationwide.

Alfred Angelo’s told a number of women on Thursday to pick up their dresses before they close their doors.

The company has reportedly filed for bankruptcy and several women are missing their dresses even though they already paid for them.

Alfred Angelo’s website does not mention anything about their stores closing.

