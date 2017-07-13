Bride gives father-daughter dance at wedding to best friend and ill father

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A bride gave the father-daughter dance at her wedding over to her bridesmaid and best friend, who danced with her ill father.

Michaela Cook-Yotts and Jessica Otto have been best friends their whole lives. This past February, when Cook-Yotts married her wife Nora, Otto was her bridesmaid. At the wedding reception, the newlyweds let Otto have the father-daughter dance with her father.

“It was so selfless of them to do that for us and I could never thank them enough, ever,” said Otto

Otto’s father has battled various forms of cancer since 2001 and recently relapsed for the fourth time. He is a patient at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

“Dana Farber is the hospital that has given me so many, so many more years with him. If it wasn’t for the doctors and the nurses at Dana Farber, he wouldn’t have made it this long,” said Otto.

Otto and her father have participated in several Pan-Mass challenges together and raised more than $63,000 for Dana Farber. With her father’s health deteriorating, Otto will ride solo this year.

