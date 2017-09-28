Bridge named after late sons of Boston Marathon bombing hero

BOSTON (WHDH) - A bridge in Jamaica Plain has been named in special honor of Boston Marathon bombing hero Carlos Arredondo’s two sons.

Thursday brought emotional moments for the Arredondo family and Victoria Foley, as the Jamaica Way Bridge was dedicated to their two late sons.

Arredondo says the bridge is in a special place in Boston, located at the corner of River road and Huntington Avenue.

“As an immigrant, this is the first bridge that I crossed to Jamaica Plain,” Arredondo said.

In 2004, 20-year-old Marine Lance Corporal Alexander Arredondo was killed by a sniper in Iraq. In 2011, 24-year-old Brian Arredondo committed suicide. He had been suffering from depression after his brother’s death.

“I’m glad they’re both being honored because really they were inseparable when they were young,” Foley said.

Foley says that this is the first time in 13 years she’s spoken publicly about the deaths of her two sons. She says those were the worst days of her life.

“It’s left such a hole in my heart, you know that it’s hard to describe. People don’t know what you’re feeling until someone has gone through it,” Foley said.

Governor Charlie Baker spoke about the sacrifices made by families because of war.

“This is about the pain that comes from losing a family member lost on the field of combat,” Baker said.

“We want to make sure that as long as we live, we honor not only my sons, but the many many people in uniform who pay the ultimate sacrifice,” Arredondo said.

