BOSTON (AP) — A small bridge in Boston is being renamed in honor of the late sons of one of the citizen heroes that emerged from the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker will join Carlos Arredondo at the Thursday renaming of the Jamaica Way Bridge for Arredondo’s sons, Alexander and Brian Arredondo. Alexander was a Marine killed in Iraq; Brian killed himself.

Victoria Foley, the mother of Alexander and Brian, will also be there. Arredondo will be accompanied by his wife, Melida Arredondo.

The son’s deaths prompted Carlos Arredondo to become an anti-war activist and suicide prevention advocate.

Arredondo was also among those who helped victims of the marathon bombings that killed three and injured hundreds.

Arredondo notably helped Jeff Bauman, a survivor who’s the subject of “Stronger,” a new movie now out.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)