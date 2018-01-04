BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - The powerful nor’easter is expected to bring over a foot of snow to some areas of Massachusetts.

Bridgewater will see one of the highest snow totals Thursday.

High winds will accompany the snow fall, leaving for tricky travel conditions.

Plow truck drivers are pre-treating the roads; however, the high snow accumulation will make keeping the roads clear difficult.

For more on the latest forecast, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)