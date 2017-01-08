Bridgewater getting over a foot of snow, East Bridgewater reporting 19 inches.

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Bridgewater saw about 15 inches of snow from yesterday’s storm and some areas in East Bridgewater reported getting over 19 inches.

The town was dealing with white out conditions last night.

This morning drivers are relieved to see the roadways are mostly clear.

Locals roads are not as clear.

As a reminder, do not crowd the plow. Let them do their work and get the roads clear.

