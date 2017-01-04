Bridgewater Police looking for armed robbery suspect

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Bridgewater are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at an Eastern Bank on Main Street.

Police responded to the bank at around 11:15 a.m. after an alarm sounded at the bank.

The suspect allegedly produced a knife and demanded cash. The suspect was given an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene.

Local schools were sheltered in place due to the proximity to the bank for roughly one hour. It has since been lifted.

Bridgewater Police are being assisted by West Bridgewater Police as well as Bridgewater State University Police.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, dark sneakers, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgewater Police at 508-697-6118.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)