Bridgewater Police: Pick-up truck slammed into utility pole

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Bridgewater Police said a driver slammed a pick-up truck into a utility pole around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The crash happened near Route 104 and Burrill Avenue.

Officials said traffic will be detoured for part of the day. National Grid cut the power to repair the pole.

There is no word on the cause of the crash, or the current condition of the driver.

MV Crash in area of Rt 104 & Burrill Ave. traffic will be detoured good portion of day. Nat. Grid will be cutting power soon pic.twitter.com/tDj8ZrxE1B — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) November 25, 2017

MV Crash in area of Rt 104 & Burrill Ave. traffic will be detoured good portion of day. Nat. Grid will be cutting power soon pic.twitter.com/iD79W0h2MR — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) November 25, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)