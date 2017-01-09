Bridgewater police seek motorist who drove off with gas pump still attached

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Bridgewater are searching for a motorist who drove away from a Cumberland Farms Monday afternoon gas pump with the hose still attached to their car.

The incident caused a large gas spill on Main Street just before 5 p.m., police said. The gas station is closed until further notice.

Police said they are searching for a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that was seen on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

