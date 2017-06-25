Brigham Young University introduces new sexual assault policy

Brigham Young University in Utah has announced their new sexual assault policy and it is causing some controversy.

BYU has changed the policy so that a victim or witness of sexual assault will get amnesty, meaning they will not be punished for violating the school’s honor code.

The private university has receiving a lot of backlash.

Many people against the policy say it discourages students from reporting abuse.

