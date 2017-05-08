Bristol Co. sheriff defends border wall plan at State House

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson was at the State House Monday to defend his border wall proposal after a state representative proposed banning state funds from federal programs.

The sponsor of the proposal, Rep. Antonio Cabral (D-New Bedford) said only the federal government should be funding federal programs.

“We just don’t think it’s appropriate to use state dollars to go out of state, in particular for programs that are federal programs,” said Cabral.

Hodgson opposed the bills, saying they would block his office’s partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Hodgson also said it would stop his plan to send inmate volunteers to the border to build President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall to stop illegal immigration.

