Bristol County DA appeals ruling that vacated Hernandez murder conviction

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has filed an appeal of a ruling that vacated Aaron Hernandez’s 2013 murder conviction.

A Fall River Superior Court judge ruled on May 9 to apply a longstanding rule known as “Abatement Ab Initio” to vacate the murder charge following Hernandez’s jailhouse suicide.

Hernandez was convicted in April 2015 of killing Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player. Hernandez was still a member of the New England Patriots at the time of the murder.

“This is an archaic rule not based on the Constitution, and it should be changed. A defendant who commits suicide should not be able to manipulate the outcome of his post-conviction proceedings to achieve in death what he would not be able to achieve in life,” District Attorney Quinn said. “We are asking the Supreme Judicial Court to address this antiquated rule, which does not serve the public interest.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)