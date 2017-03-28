Bristol County Sheriff calls for arrests of elected leaders of sanctuary cities

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has wrapped up remarks in Washington in which he called for federal arrest warrants to be issued for elected leaders of sanctuary cities.

The sheriff is in Washington testifying as part of a panel before the house judiciary subcommittee on immigration and border security. Hodgson called illegal immigration the biggest threat to national security and said severe damage has been done to the nation because of what he calls “lackadaisical enforcement.”

How the sheriff is calling for those political leaders of sanctuary cities to be arrested.

In his remarks, Hodgson said:

These officials pledge not to work with, cooperate or even communicate with federal immigration enforcement. As a result, these “safe zones” have become magnets for illegal aliens, some of which have violent criminal records. At best, sanctuary cities are a direct violation of trust between the legal residents and the elected officials who took an oath to protect them at all costs. At the worst, it’s careless, illegal, and extremely dangerous. If these sanctuary cities are going to harbor and conceal criminal illegal aliens from ICE, which is in direct violation of Title 8 of the US Code, federal arrest warrants should be issued for their elected officials.”

Tomorrow, the sheriff is set to meet with US Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions just announced he will withhold federal grant money to sanctuary cities in an effort to get them to cooperate with federal immigration laws.

