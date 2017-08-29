Bristol County sheriff offers to send inmates to help in Harvey cleanup efforts

NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — The sheriff of Bristol County has offered inmates to help in the cleanup effort following Harvey.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said he has already reached out to other sheriffs in the Houston area.

“We think that it would be incredible to have the inmates volunteer, we already have 10 of our own that have said they would love to go,” said Hodgson.

Hodgson previously proposed sending inmates to build President Donald Trump’s border wall on the Mexican border. His Harvey plan would need to be approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)