(WHDH) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is taking a trip down memory lane.

Queen Elizabeth spoke publicly for the first time about her 1953 coronation.

The royally unprecedented television event sheds light on what it is like to become queen.

She gave viewers a rare look at her jewels, and spoke openly about the rigors of wearing such a heavy crown. The crown jewels have never been filmed before.

65 years ago, millions were glued to their TV sets to watch the Royal Coronation. Today, our premiere of #TheCoronation reveals rarely-seen footage of that history-making event. Starts at 8PM: https://t.co/C9kYCNcJcT pic.twitter.com/G0bAM4QSaQ — Smithsonian Channel (@SmithsonianChan) January 14, 2018

