Britax recalling car seat clips for potential choking hazard

Britax has announced it is recalling models of its infant car seats due to a potential choking hazard.

The company, in connection with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), says chest clips on B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite, and BOB B-Safe 35 infant car seat models may have this issue.

The affected products were manufactured between Nov. 1, 2015 and May 31, 2017.

The company says no choking injuries have been reported.

Anyone who owns one of these products will receive a kit from Britax that has a replacement chest clip and instructions on how to replace the clip.

For more information on the products involved in the recall, visit the company’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)