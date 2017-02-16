Britax recalling strollers due to risk of falling

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Britax is recalling its strollers due to a risk of falling.

Britax says a damaged receiver mount on the stroller can cause the car seat to disengage.

About 676,000 strollers are impacted in the US, as well as 36,000 in Canada and 4,600 in Mexico.

In total, 33 incidents of incidents involving damaged strollers have been reported, resulting in injuries to 26 toddlers. Those injuries were minor in nature.

Britax says it has received 1,337 reports of damage to other strollers.

The strollers were sold from May 2011 through February 2017.

Consumers with one of the affected products should call Britax at 844-227-0300 or visit the company website here.

For more information about the recall, visit the site here.

