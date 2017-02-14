British Airways plane makes emergency landing at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Technical issues forced a British Airways flight to make an emergency landing at Logan Airport Tuesday.

The plane took off from Chicago at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday morning and was bound for London. British Airways said five crew members and no passengers were on board.

“Our pilots diverted the aircraft to Boston as a precaution due to a potential technical fault. There were no customers on board the aircraft as it was returning to Heathrow following an engineering check,” said British Airways in a statement.

Emergency crews were on hand when the plane landed just after 1 p.m. No one on board was injured.

