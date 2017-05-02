British health club introduces ‘napercise’

A British gym chain is introducing a new fitness class called ‘napercise,’ where people take a mid-afternoon nap for 45 minutes.

The company says the class targets exhuasted parents and is designed to reinvigorate the mind, body and even burn the odd calorie.

The class starts with some stretching and is followed by laying down in a bed with a blanket and eye mask.

It ends with more stretching.

The gym says over 100 people have already signed up for a free trial class.

To facilitate sleeping, the club says it turns down the thermostat and plays relaxing music.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)