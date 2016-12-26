Britney Spears targeted in Sony Twitter hack

Britney Spears is alive, despite a hoax reporting her death on Monday.

Sony Music’s Twitter account, which was apparently hacked, posted two tweets claiming Spears had died.

The tweets have since been deleted.

Spears’ rep was quick to tell CNN that the pop star is alive.

Sony Music’s Global Head of Communications, Liz Young, told CNN repeatedly she had “no comment.”

