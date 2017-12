WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Brockton Fire said crews are responding to a house fire in West Bridgewater.

The home is located at 4 Woodrow Lane.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Officials have not said whether anyone was inside of the home when the fire broke out.

Brockton Engine 2 – Responding to West Bridgewater for Station Coverage. WB has a fire at 4 Woodrow Lane. — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) December 29, 2017

