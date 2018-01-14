Brockton Fire: Rollover on N. Main Street, Boston Med Flight requested

AVON, MA (WHDH) - Brockton Fire said they responded to a rollover crash on North Main Street in Avon around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Avon Fire, Brockton Fire, Brewster EMS and Boston Med Flight were all on scene.

Boston Med Flight landed at North Middle School and transported one person to a Boston area hospital.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.

Officials have not yet given an update on the condition of the passenger or passengers.

This is an ongoing story, stay with 7News for updates.

Final update – patient being transported to Boston area hospital by @bostonmedflight Accident in Avon. Brockton provided mutual aid at the request of @AvonMassFD Great teamwork by all @AvonMassFD @BrewsterEMS @BrocktonPolice and Avon Police. pic.twitter.com/2o6V7u1VxZ — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) January 14, 2018

Brockton Fire is currently working a rollover accident on North Main Street at the town line at the request of @AvonMassFD. @bostonmedflight will be landing a Noth Middle School.. @THE_PFFM @IAFFNewsDesk @MayorBillCarp @Brockton_EMA pic.twitter.com/ijGjyy7Ti6 — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) January 14, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)