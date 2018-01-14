Brockton Fire: Rollover on N. Main Street, Boston Med Flight requested

AVON, MA (WHDH) - Brockton Fire said they responded to a rollover crash on North Main Street in Avon around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Avon Fire, Brockton Fire, Brewster EMS and Boston Med Flight were all on scene.
Boston Med Flight landed at North Middle School and transported one person to a Boston area hospital.
There is no word on the cause of the crash.
Officials have not yet given an update on the condition of the passenger or passengers.
