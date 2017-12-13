BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A Brockton firefighter on his way to work Wednesday morning rescued a disabled woman from a fire in the city.

Officials said John McLaughlin was on his way to work when he received a fire alert on his phone. Fortunately, he was nearby and was able to save a woman who was trapped inside her Woodard Street home.

“I just went in and grabbed her. She said that she couldn’t move from the waist down. I picked her up and carried her outside,” McLaughlin told 7News. “She was just grateful.”

McLaughlin said he immediately noticed the wheelchair ramp outside of the home when he pulled up and that he training kicked in.

“As soon as I opened the door, there was a lot of smoke. I noticed a fire on the chair next to the bed, where she was laying,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin carried the woman to safety. She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but appeared to be in good spirits.

McLaughlin said he is grateful and humbled to have been able to help the woman.

The woman’s condition is not known. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

