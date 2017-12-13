BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A Brockton firefighter rescued an elderly woman after responding to a report of a fire.

The Brockton Fire Department said an off-duty firefighter on his way to work got a call for a fire on Woodard Avenue.

The firefighter responded and carried the woman out of her home to safety.

Officials transported her to a local hospital.

7News is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)