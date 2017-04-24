Brockton H.S. baseball team honors player killed in car crash

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — The Brockton High School baseball team paid tribute to their teammate who died last week by having his father throw out the first pitch before a game.

Isaias Caban, 15, was killed in a car crash last week as he was heading home from baseball practice. Police said he and another freshman were picked up by a senior, who lost control and crashed into a tree on Summer Street.

Caban’s teammates now have “RIP I.C. #8” stitched on their hats and the number eight, Caban’s jersey number, is painted on the field at Brockton High School. The varsity team had a game Monday but Caban’s teammates from the freshman team attended to honor him.

“He was a good teammate too, he always tried his best, put 100 percent in,” said Caban’s teammate, Shawn O’Brien.

Wearing number eight, Caban’s father threw out the first pitch.

“I didn’t want to cry but I could not hold it,” said Ozzie Caban. “I wish my son was here today.”

Caban’s funeral will be held later this week. The two others injured in the car crash that killed Caban remain hospitalized.

