Brockton man accused of arson faces judge

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Brockton man accused of setting a house on fire over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday.

Police said the 50-year-old man is the estranged husband of the home owner.

Seven people were inside the home asleep when the fire sparked. Police said they all made it out safely and called 911.

The suspect now faces several charges, including seven counts of attempted murder.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)