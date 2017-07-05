Brockton man accused of attacking neighbor with razor blade

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Brockton man was in court Wednesday after he allegedly attacked his neighbor with a razor blade on Monday.

Police said Gilson Souto approached the man outside of his house and attacked him with a glass bottle and a razor blade, cutting him in the face. Souto then allegedly locked himself and three young children in his home.

Souto was arrested and charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

