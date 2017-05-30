Brockton man accused of kidnapping, assaulting young girl pleads not guilty

NORTON, MA (WHDH) - A Brockton man accused kidnapping and assaulting a six-year-old Norton girl pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the charges against him.

Police say Avery Howard, 32, picked up the girl on Route 123 in Easton on Friday and spent several hours with her.

Police say Howard has a criminal history. They say he did not know the girl and is not related to her.

Howard’s lawyer argued that the whole situation was a misunderstanding. He says Howard has special needs and was trying to help the young girl.

Authorities say the girl had walked away from her home after a disagreement with her mother.

Residents in the area spotted the girl after hours of searching and Howard was taken into custody.

A judge ordered Howard held on $10,000 bail.

