Brockton medical marijuana dispensary begins delivery service

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A medical marijuana dispensary in Brockton has started a delivery service, bringing the drug to patients who need it.

In Good Health, one of 10 registered marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts, it the first to provide delivery service. The first deliveries went out Monday after nearly 100 patients signed up in the past 48 hours.

“We felt it was time, now that we’ve been open for 18 months, to venture out in a new direction and offer this home delivery to patients in the community that really need these services,” said In Good Health CEO David Noble.

Patients signing up for delivery have to be registered with the state and are able to request anything from In Good Health’s website. Noble said everything they sell comes in childproof packaging. Products are delivered in unmarked vehicles with two drivers and GPS tracking.

Christine Dacey, who lives with chronic pain and the lung condition COPD, uses medical marijuana to cope with the pain. She does not drive anymore and is now signing up for delivery. Dacey used to have a friend drive her to the dispensary.

“Somebody knocking on your door saying, here I am, instead of trying to put people out and I feel very bad about that part,” said Dacey.

