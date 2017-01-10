Brockton mother murdered; police search for killing suspect

BROCKTON (WHDH) – Police are searching for the suspect who they say killed a mother of two in her Brockton apartment. Officials said they found 30-year-old Eugenia Monteiro murdered Monday night.

Relatives said they went to check on Monteiro after she did not pick up her children from school. They found her body in her apartment on Lexington Street, where she had been shot.

Monteiro’s boyfriend Zezito said he knew something was wrong when his girlfriend did not pick up her children or answer his phone calls.

“I talked to her daughter, and her daughter said, ‘Oh my mom hasn’t picked me up yet.’ I said, ‘Okay, let me call your mom to find out where she is,'” Zezito said. “I called her probably 20 or 30 times. She didn’t answer and I said, ‘something is wrong.'”

Detectives investigated the apartment until late Monday night and said they were searching for Eugenia’s ex-boyfriend.

Police said they found her boyfriend’s car but they are still looking for him.

Zezito said he knew of an argument between Monteiro and the previous boyfriend. “She definitely went back with me and I guess the person wasn’t happy,” Zezito said.

Now-boyfriend Zezito described Monteiro affectionately. “There’s nothing to describe Eugenia. She’s one of the most wonderful person I ever seen in my life,” Zezito said.

