Brockton police officer uses NARCAN to save driver

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A Brockton police officer’s quick thinking saved a driver who overdosed on drugs.

The head-on collision happened at the intersection of West Elm and Brett Streets.

The officer used a rock to smash open the car’s window and gain access to the overdosed driver, and then administered NARCAN to rescue her.

The driver is expected to be OK, but may face charges related to the crash.

