BROCKTON (WHDH) - Brockton Police say a man stabbed his wife at 96 Otis Street at 7:54 pm on Friday.

When authorities arrived at the address, they found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where officials say she is still in critical but stable condition.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police confirmed with witnesses that the victim was stabbed by her husband, Antonio Goncalves.

There was surveillance video that police were able to watch showing Goncalves and his wife as well.

Police and a K-9 unit searched the property for Goncalves and found him hanging from a tree at 12:20 am on Saturday.

Officials say they found the stabbing weapon in the woods.

Police say they are continuing their investigation.

