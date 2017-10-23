Brockton teacher accused of physical altercations with 2 students

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — The superintendent of schools in Brockton is now investigating allegations that a teacher at an elementary put her hands on two students.

The teacher in the incidents works at the Brookfield School, which has students from kindergarten through fifth grade. Charlie Robbins said the teacher assaulted his fifth-grader CJ after she had been previously suspended for 10 days last month for shoving another boy.

“She had come up behind him and grabbed him by his shoulders and shook him and told him to be quiet, which is very unacceptable,” said Robbins. He told 7News the teacher was escorted off school grounds on Friday.

Parents said they have not gotten a letter sent home about the incident but instead heard about it on Facebook.

In a statement, Brockton Schools Superintendent Kathleen Smith said, “It is never accpetable to be physically aggressive in any way with students and we are investigating allegations that have been made at the Brookfield School.”

School officials would not confirm the teacher’s identity and would not say if she is off the job or not.

